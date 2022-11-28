High Crotch Takedowns

Not Available

In this video, Smith dispels the notion that the only way to score a high crotch takedown is with inside control from the collar tie-up position. Smith demonstrates methods for scoring a high crotch single-leg takedown using elbow control and no penetration. Focusing on proper technique, Smith takes you through each phase of gaining elbow control and taking your opponent out of position and off-balance. Several of the most effective finishes for the high crotch takedown are then demonstrated. This great video also provides methods for scoring against counters such as sprawls and underhooks.