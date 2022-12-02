High Flash

Not Available

Fisherman Ah-Hai is found dead from self-immolation during a large-scale protest against TL Petrochemical. The incident instantly makes media headlines; Ah-Hai is hailed as a martyr. Medical examiner Chou is assigned to the case with public prosecutor Kim, his ex-fiancée. When the two discover evidence of murder and a major conspiracy, Chou breaks protocol to conduct his own investigation in order to protect Kim. As the truth is gradually revealed, the case and their past start to intertwine...