High Heels is a murder mystery comedy centering on flamboyant actress Becky del Paramo and her daughter Rebecca, a television anchorwoman. After being estranged for 15 years, Becky re-enters Rebecca's life when she comes to perform a concert. Rebecca, she finds, is now married to one of Becky's ex-lovers, Manuel. The mother and daughter begin making up for lost time, when suddenly, a murder occurs...
|Marisa Paredes
|Becky del Páramo
|Miguel Bosé
|Juez Domínguez
|Anna Lizaran
|Margarita
|Cristina Marcos
|Paula
|Mayrata O'Wisiedo
|Madre del Juez Domínguez
|Féodor Atkine
|Manuel
View Full Cast >