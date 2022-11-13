Not Available

Coco, a 17-year-old who has lost her mother, has become withdrawn and unable to get along with her long-estranged divorced father. As an anti-black group, Uncle Blade neglects the way of communication and only takes strict control to make Coco more rebellious, drifting around nightclubs and sinking into the sea of poison. She knows Arrow, a justice figure rare in the underworld. Unfortunately, everyone in the world wants to break them up. They wanted to turn around but were chased by the new big man, Arrow was killed, Coco was gang raped. It's too late for the blade to know how to care for her daughter. Only with blood can she be taught to return to the right path.