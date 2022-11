Not Available

Best friends Cliff and Otis plan to get rich quick by stealing from some of the most dangerous foes in the business: drug dealers. Going against the plan, the two spend the night partying, allowing the audience to see that, in a certain light, the "bad guys" weren't really all that bad to begin with. Simply put, this film is just your everyday druggie, dramedy, indie musical that's filled with Germans, Jesus, banjos, bongos, beers, and bongs.