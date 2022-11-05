Not Available

High Octane 2000 was the DVD that started the whole High Octane phenomenon. Over 200,000 copies in print worldwide, making it one of the most successful performance car DVDs in the world! We capture the moments behind the Option Magazine High Speed Trial in New Zealand, with cars exceeding 250 kph ... in the wet! Our first effort, this DVD is surprisingly entertaining, and gives a glimps of what is to come in the High Octane universe. Essential for the High Octane collector, for the novice or if you want to see where it all started!