High Rollers

Belle Duke, in order to get revenge on her former lover Philip Bang, organize his jail break. But instead of Philip is the Italian Felice Brianza, AKAS Felix, to escape. Now Felix is obliged to help Philip to escape. He will succeeded and from that moment on the two will join to defraud Belle. The swindle plot become more complicate when Felix falls in love for Philip's daughter.
|Adriano Celentano
|Félix
|Capucine
|Belle Duke
|Corinne Cléry
|Charlotte
|Attilio Dottesio
|Professore
|Renzo Marignano
|Sarto
|Fortunato Arena
View Full Cast >