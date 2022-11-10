1976

High Rollers

  • Comedy
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 8th, 1976

Studio

Not Available

Belle Duke, in order to get revenge on her former lover Philip Bang, organize his jail break. But instead of Philip is the Italian Felice Brianza, AKAS Felix, to escape. Now Felix is obliged to help Philip to escape. He will succeeded and from that moment on the two will join to defraud Belle. The swindle plot become more complicate when Felix falls in love for Philip's daughter.

Cast

Adriano CelentanoFélix
CapucineBelle Duke
Corinne CléryCharlotte
Attilio DottesioProfessore
Renzo MarignanoSarto
Fortunato Arena

Images