1959

High School Big Shot

  • Crime
  • Drama

Release Date

October 15th, 1959

Studio

Sparta Productions

Marv needs money. His unemployed dad is so poor that he makes Marv give up half his last six bucks so they can both go on three-dollar dates; he's just lost his scholarship after getting caught writing a term paper for Betty, the prettiest (and only) girl in his class; and Betty herself has told him he doesn't stand a chance with her unless he can give her what she wants most: money, money, money. But Marv has mob ties and Marv knows where to find a million dollars cash.

Cast

Malcolm AtterburyMr. Grant
Stanley AdamsHarry March
Tom PittmanMarvin 'Marv' Grant

