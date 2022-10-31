Not Available

"High School football can be a magical thing, transforming unsteady, rebellious teenagers into selfless teammates and athletic heroes. High School football can also be a terrible thing, changing young boys into football players.High School Football: Passing Dreams examines two of Northern California's most successful football programs, their styles, their rivalry and, ultimately, some of the best, and most unsettling, influences of high school football." --Rick Kushman, The Sacramento Bee