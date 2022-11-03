High School Ghosthustlers

Not Available

The GhostHustlers are three beautiful female students Kyoko, Mayu and Emi who fight evil spirits at Onin High School. The GhostHustlers are called into action when their school is invaded by "Erotomaniac Spirits" that have turned the female students into an uncontrollable libidinous frenzy. While this proves to be quite popular with the male students the school is also being overrun by slimy paranormal creatures. Faced with supernatural foes and the increasing moral turpitude of their students these three heroines do whatever is needed to save their school.