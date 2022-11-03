High School Hellcats

1958

The Hellcats are an all-female gang bent on bucking authority and terrorizing the schools by doing things like having a bad attitude toward their teachers and parents. When Joyce, a new student, moves into the neighborhood, she draws the attention of The Hellcats. Desperate for acceptance and unhappy with her homelife, Joyce goes along with the gang, and is soon drinking, dancing and meeting boys. Can her parents stop her descent into depravity?