2007

High School Musical 2

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Family

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

August 16th, 2007

Studio

Disney Channel

The East High Wildcats are ready to have the time of their lives. Troy (Zac Efron) is thrilled when he’s offered a job in a country club, but it’s all part of Sharpay’s (Ashley Tisdale) plot to lure him away from Gabriella (Vanessa Hudgens). How will it all turn out? All questions are answered on the night of the club’s Talent Show.

Cast

Zac EfronTroy Bolton
Vanessa HudgensGabriella Montez
Ashley TisdaleSharpay Evans
Lucas GrabeelRyan Evans
Corbin BleuChad Danforth
Monique ColemanTaylor McKessie

