High School Musical 2

The East High Wildcats are ready to have the time of their lives. Troy (Zac Efron) is thrilled when he’s offered a job in a country club, but it’s all part of Sharpay’s (Ashley Tisdale) plot to lure him away from Gabriella (Vanessa Hudgens). How will it all turn out? All questions are answered on the night of the club’s Talent Show.
|Zac Efron
|Troy Bolton
|Vanessa Hudgens
|Gabriella Montez
|Ashley Tisdale
|Sharpay Evans
|Lucas Grabeel
|Ryan Evans
|Corbin Bleu
|Chad Danforth
|Monique Coleman
|Taylor McKessie
