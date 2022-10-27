Not Available

The power of music explodes in this spectacular, show-stopping remix edition of the Emmy Award-winning "High School Musical"! The smash-hit Disney Channel Original Movie everyone is talking about now features hours of awesome new bonus features that will rock your world. Take a front-row seat on the red carpet for the star-studded Hollywood premiere, and join the High School Reunion where the cast reunites in an exclusive interview where they talk about how their lives have changed dramatically since being a part of this movie phenomenon. Plus, stand up and experience the Dance-Along (as seen on Disney Channel), where Troy, Gabriella, Sharpay and Ryan give step-by-step instructions to popular dance sequences "Get'cha Head In the Game" and "We're All In This Together". Hear two exclusive remixed versions of your favorite songs and watch three new music videos. "High School Musical: Remix" is everything you've been looking for - and more!