High School Star Musical OAV

A new year arrives as the school festival ends. The season has come as Kaou-kai members leave their jobs after doing their final duties. Each musical team prepares for the final big performance for the year, Graduation Ceremony, to show their gratitude. After Itsuki Ootori left Kaou-kai during the school festival, the ex-Team Ootori is not qualified to participate while they are still students of the music department. In the midst of these events, Yuuta Hoshitani and the others make a decision...