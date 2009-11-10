2009

High Security Vacation

  • Comedy
  • Action
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 10th, 2009

Studio

Film Direction

Two escaped convicts pose as children's summer camp staff in order to evade capture and learn about caring for others in the process. Sumrak has been in prison since he was 16 years old but is pushing thirty now, is well acquainted with prison gang culture and covered with tattoos. Evgeni Koltsov is a former police officer unjustly imprisoned and destined for a death sentence from the other inmates if he stays in prison.

Cast

Dmitriy DyuzhevEvgeni Koltsov
Elena BabenkoTatyana Panteleeva
Vladimir MenshovNikolai Vyshkin
Aleksei KravchenkoSergey Gagarin
Aleksandr LykovMajor Gladkikh
Kirill PletnevGennadi Vasilkov

Images