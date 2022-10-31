Not Available

High Sierra: A Journey on the John Muir Trail is a first-hand experience along the John Muir Trail, through the tallest mountain range in the contiguous United States. It follows a group of students as they make the 220 mile trek in the wake of John Muir's own perambulations. The film captures the visual splendor of the 'Range of Light' as well as the range of emotions and physical challenges that accompany such an epic adventure. It includes reflection by Yosemite Park Ranger, Shelton Johnson (also featured in Ken Burn's documentary, The National Parks), who shares poetic insight about the trail and the spiritual meaning and importance of the American wilderness. The diverse and dynamic soundtrack, featuring music from Lonnie Walker, Megafaun, Gayngs, Luego, Mandolin Orange, Boat, and I was totally destroying it, completes this compelling high-definition audio-visual experience.