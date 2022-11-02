High Speed

Not Available

Here's your exclusive pit pass to go behind the scenes into the exciting sport of SBK World Superbike racing. Meet the riders, their teams and girl friends in a world where you're only as good as your next race win. See how their passions ignite drama on and off the track, how it can lead to love, and join them in their quest to win the prestigious SBK? World Superbike Championship. Raphael (Andrew Lee Potts) and Ruben (Paul Nichols) are life long friends and team mates in the fast paced arena of World Superbike Racing.