High Speed Jessie

Jecy is a young man on a quest for revenge; he lost his parents to the hands of the organized crime syndicate called the Bismark House - a group on a hunt to acquire a product called ‘lyzorium' at any cost. With incredible abilities such as increased speed and agility, Jecy travels through space with a girl named Tiana; Fork Green, a priest of the Heartland religion who kills criminals slowly to send them to heaven; and a living ship called Paolon. However, Jecy's revenge won't come easily - a woman named Jera, her bloodthirsty little brother Cross and a number of other adversaries stand in their way!