Not Available

Cannabis enthusiasts: Get your stash and munchies and get ready for a comprehensive lesson on herb in this best-of compilation of "High Times;" excerpts and "potcasts," featuring interviews with Snoop Dogg, Dave Chappelle, Damian Marley and others. Jorge Cervantes reviews the grow cycles, planting guidelines and criteria by which good crops are judged. Plus, you'll get an insider's guide to Amsterdam, a ganja cooking lesson from Chef Ra and more.