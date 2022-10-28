1947

High Wall

  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

December 16th, 1947

Studio

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Steven Kenet, suffering from a recurring brain injury, appears to have strangled his wife. Having confessed, he's committed to an understaffed county asylum full of pathetic inmates. There, Dr. Ann Lorrison is initially skeptical about Kenet's story and reluctance to undergo treatment. But against her better judgement, she begins to doubt his guilt.

Cast

Robert TaylorSteven Kenet
Audrey TotterDr. Ann Lorrison
Herbert MarshallWillard I. Whitcombe
Dorothy PatrickHelen Kenet
H.B. WarnerMr. Slocum
Warner Andersonr. George Poward

