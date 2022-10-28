Steven Kenet, suffering from a recurring brain injury, appears to have strangled his wife. Having confessed, he's committed to an understaffed county asylum full of pathetic inmates. There, Dr. Ann Lorrison is initially skeptical about Kenet's story and reluctance to undergo treatment. But against her better judgement, she begins to doubt his guilt.
|Robert Taylor
|Steven Kenet
|Audrey Totter
|Dr. Ann Lorrison
|Herbert Marshall
|Willard I. Whitcombe
|Dorothy Patrick
|Helen Kenet
|H.B. Warner
|Mr. Slocum
|Warner Anderson
|r. George Poward
