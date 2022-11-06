Highball Over Cajon

Not Available

Another tape on Cajon? Yes indeed. I'd never been and the railroads involved have merged. Because of El Nino everything was green, I had bright blue skies (no smog!) and there was snow on the mountains. Combined with hard working trains and power in a rainbow of paint schemes, models from GP9's through SD751's and C44-9W's pIus leased units, LOTS of SD45's (would you believe 7 in one lash-up?) and GP60M's, all working hard or whining downgrade, what more could you ask for? Lots of action at Blue Cut, Sullivan's Curve, Mormon Rocks, Alray, Terrace Cut, Summit and Frost. Check our the mergers and the scenic splendors of Cajon Pass, you'll be glad you did, this one is GOOD!