Highest 2 Lowest

  • Crime
  • Thriller
  • Drama

Director

Spike Lee

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

A24

When a titan music mogul (Denzel Washington), widely known as having the “best ears in the business”, is targeted with a ransom plot, he is jammed up in a life-or-death moral dilemma. Brothers Denzel Washington and Spike Lee reunite for the 5th in their long working relationship for a reinterpretation of the great filmmaker Akira Kurosawa’s crime thriller High and Low, now played out on the mean streets of modern day New York City.

Cast

Denzel Washington
Jeffrey Wright
Ilfenesh Hadera
Rakim MayersYung Felon
Dean Winters
Michael PottsPatrick Bethea

