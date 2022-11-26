Not Available

A romantic wee ballet – Matthew Bourne’s acclaimed reworking of the classic romantic ballet La Sylphide. Highland Fling tells the story of James, a young Glaswegian who is lured from his nuptial bed by an unearthly siren. As his love for this beautiful ‘Sylph’ becomes an obsession, he embarks on a journey that takes him from the mean streets and nightclubs of Glasgow into a magical world beyond. This gothic fable of winged fairies and kilted ladies - filled with all the wild excesses of romanticism - has been given an ingenious make-over by Matthew Bourne’s New Adventures and is packed with all their trademark wit, magic and wicked humour.