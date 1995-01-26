1995

Highlander: The Final Dimension

  • Action
  • Fantasy
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 26th, 1995

Studio

Trans-Film

Starts off in the 15th century, with Connor McLeod (Christopher Lambert) training with another immortal swordsman, the Japanese sorcerer Nakano (Mako). When an evil immortal named Kane (Mario Van Peebles) kills the old wizard, the resulting battle leaves him buried in an underground cave. When Kane resurfaces in the 20th century to create havoc, it's up to McLeod to stop him.

Cast

Mario Van PeeblesKane
Deborah Kara UngerAlex Johnson / Sarah
MakoNakano
Martin NeufeldStenn
Daniel DoTakamura
Michael JaystonJack Donovan

View Full Cast >

Images