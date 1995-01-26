Highlander: The Final Dimension

1995

Starts off in the 15th century, with Connor McLeod (Christopher Lambert) training with another immortal swordsman, the Japanese sorcerer Nakano (Mako). When an evil immortal named Kane (Mario Van Peebles) kills the old wizard, the resulting battle leaves him buried in an underground cave. When Kane resurfaces in the 20th century to create havoc, it's up to McLeod to stop him.