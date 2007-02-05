2007

Highlander: The Source

  • Action
  • Fantasy
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 5th, 2007

Studio

Davis-Panzer Productions

The world is falling into chaos. As he roams a crumbling city, Duncan MacLeod, the Highlander, remembers happier times before the love of his life left... Hopeless and alone, MacLeod finds his way to a band of immortal companions, including his mysterious friend Methos, and a mortal, Watcher Joe Dawson. Together this small group sets out on a quest to find the origin of the first Immortal.

Cast

Thekla ReutenAnna Teshemka
Cristian SolimenoThe Guardian
Peter WingfieldMethos
Jim ByrnesJoe Dawson
Stephen WightReggie Weller
Thom FellCardinal Giovanni

