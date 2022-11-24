Highly Classified: The World of 007

Not Available

His world is full of glamour, mystery and intrigue and now you get to be a part of it! Let gadget wizard Q (Desmond Llewelyn) be your guide to the ubiquitous lifestyle and thrilling adventures of the world's most notorious secret agent. The undercover team will take you behind-the-scenes as they infiltrate the highly classified worlds of the man everyone knows as Bond -- James Bond. Hosted by Desmond Llewelyn who plays Secret Service gadget master Q. Boasts rare behind-the-scenes footage of spectacular stunts and explosive action sequences. Reveals the special effects magic behind the remotely-driven BMW, the rooftop motorcycle chase and death-defying skysrcaper jump. Interviews with Tomorrow Never Dies' director Roger Spottiswoode and stars Pierce Brosnan, Jonathan Pryce, Michelle Yeoh, Teri Hatcher and Judi Dench.