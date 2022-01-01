Highway 61

1992

A naive Canadian barber who knows US popular culture inside and out meets a flamboyant roadie who needs someone to drive her and her "brother's" corpse from Thunder Bay, Ontario to New Orleans. Chaos ensues after the barber agrees to drive her, the corpse, and the drugs stashed within all the way. Don McKellar and Valerie Buhagiar team up as a barber and a smuggler running a corpse on the roof of a '63 Ford Galaxy 500 on a one-car funeral procession stretching from Northern Ontario to New Orleans on the only continuous highway between Canada an the U.S. What unfolds is a white trash odyssey filled with strange roadside distractions played eagerly by the likes of Peter Breck, Jello Biafra and Art Bergmann. If you've seen the bookends of this trilogy, Hard Core Logo and Roadkill, then you know that in any Bruce McDonald film, the asphalt has a speaking part.