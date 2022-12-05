Highway M8

Not Available

Young and talented programmers Andrey and Marina have created a unique computer program of great commercial value. By a tragic coincidence, Marina dies. To complete the program, Andrey needs an access key for Marinin. Andrey is faced with the task of unraveling the secret of Marina's key. Only one photo serves as a clue - a photo of Jose, an old friend of Andrei and uncle Marina. In search of a clue, Andrei sets off on the road along the M-8 Highway, which leads to Vologda, where Jose lives. Lena, the lover of an oligarch who wants to take over the program, becomes Andrey's fellow traveler. On their trail are several more interested persons: a former "super agent", a gangster music lover, a distraught politician, stoned bikers and many others.