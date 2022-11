Not Available

Easygoing Cheung ( Julian Cheung ) is a car magazine writer by day, and street racer by night. Uptight Lion King (Michael Lam), who enjoys scalding hot baths to build up his pain threshold, is his sworn rival. Lo Yi is the cop assigned to stop them from terrorizing the streets. With the help of veteran racer 'Doctor', can Cheung put Lion King permanently in second ? And will he ever treat his girlfriend better ?