Not Available

Highway Star

  • Comedy
  • Music

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

STUDIO 2.0

Stuck in a small town, aspiring rocker Dal Ho makes a living reluctantly playing trot at local clubs. When small-time recording company head Jang offers Dal Ho a contract, he eagerly grabs the opportunity, believing that his time has finally come. After he signs, however, Dal Ho discovers that he won't be rocking after all. Instead, he will be singing trot. Unable to back out of his contract, Dal Ho takes to the stage behind a mask to hide his embarrassment, and ends up an overnight sensation. The wannabe rocker seems to have found his true calling, but doing music he dislikes. With the help of Jang and a certain cute trot singer, maybe he'll actually learn the passion of trot.

Cast

Lim Chae-muJang Joon
Lee So-yeonCha Seo-yeon
Lee Byung-joonNa Tae-song
Jeong Seok-yongJo Seung-ho
Park Young-seoHae-chul
Im Se-MiPresident Choi's daughter

View Full Cast >

Images