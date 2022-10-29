Highway Star

Not Available

Stuck in a small town, aspiring rocker Dal Ho makes a living reluctantly playing trot at local clubs. When small-time recording company head Jang offers Dal Ho a contract, he eagerly grabs the opportunity, believing that his time has finally come. After he signs, however, Dal Ho discovers that he won't be rocking after all. Instead, he will be singing trot. Unable to back out of his contract, Dal Ho takes to the stage behind a mask to hide his embarrassment, and ends up an overnight sensation. The wannabe rocker seems to have found his true calling, but doing music he dislikes. With the help of Jang and a certain cute trot singer, maybe he'll actually learn the passion of trot.