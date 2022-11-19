Highwaymen Live!!!

Not Available

Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings, Johnny Cash and Kris Kristofferson. Live at Long Island's Nassau Coliseum 1990 1. Highwayman 2. Mama, Dont Let Your Babies Grow Up To Be Cowboys 3. Trouble Man 4. Amanda 5. Aint No Good Chain Gang 6. Ring Of Fire 7. Folsom Prison Blues 8. Help Me Make It Through The Night 9. Best Of All Possible Words 10. City Of New Orleans 11. Always On My Mind 12. Silver Stallion 13. Last Cowboy Song 14. Living Legend 15. They Killed Him 16. Me And Bobby Mcgee 17. Ragged Old Flag 18. Are You Sure Hank Done It This Way 19. Night Life 20. Desperados Waiting For A Train 21. Big River 22. Boy Named Sue 23. Why Me (lord) 24. Luckenbach, Texas 25. On The Road Again