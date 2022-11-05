Highways of Agony

Not Available

An ultra-grim Highway Safety Films title, thanks to narration that’s even more dour than usual and a chilling musical score by Hungarian composer Zoltan Rozsnyai. This is not the TV series, "Emergency!" These are real people who are hurt. You not only get a glimpse of the gory results of accidents; you see emergency care before the paramedics came into vogue (1969). Miami rolled out the first paramedics that year while Los Angeles County (basis of "Emergency!), along with Portland, began providing street medicine.