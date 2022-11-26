Hijos de La Revolución

Not Available

President Barack Obama visited Cuba on March 21 and 22, 2016. It was the first trip of a US president since the 1950s. In 2017 Trump was elected in the United States signaling changes in relations with the country. How to survive being who we are? Is it possible to continue to be what we are? This is what Cubans seem to be asking themselves the whole time, in a question that, in the face of enormous political and social crises, extends to the whole world. HIJOS DE LA REVOLUCION is a film that goes in search of the future at all times. Which brings a look at what can be, questions that need to be asked and redone. A journey of recognition, zoom-in and zoom-out of Cuba through the eyes of its artists, revealing the power of music, theater and cinema in the rescue of roots, culture and the most powerful expression of the soul of a people!