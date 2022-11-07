Hikari Sentai Maskman Movie

Not Available

A film version of Hikari Sentai Maskman premiered on July 18, 1987 at the "Toei Manga Matsuri" film festival, where it was shown as part of a quadruple feature alongside Dragon Ball: Sleeping Princess in Devil's Castle, Saint Seiya: The Movie and the film version of Choujinki Metalder. Takeru fights to rescue a mermaid living in an underground pool being used by Igam to cause massive earthquakes to the surface.