Not Available

Hikari Sentai Maskman Movie

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Toei Company

A film version of Hikari Sentai Maskman premiered on July 18, 1987 at the "Toei Manga Matsuri" film festival, where it was shown as part of a quadruple feature alongside Dragon Ball: Sleeping Princess in Devil's Castle, Saint Seiya: The Movie and the film version of Choujinki Metalder. Takeru fights to rescue a mermaid living in an underground pool being used by Igam to cause massive earthquakes to the surface.

Cast

Kouichi KusakariKenta / Black Mask
Yuki NagataHaruka / Yellow Mask
Kanako MaedaMomoko / Pink Mask
Hayato TaniCommander Sanjuurou Sugata
Tomoko IkedaLelai
Eisuke YodaHorn Doggler (voice)

View Full Cast >

Images