Hikers descend on Knole Park, near Sevenoaks, and soon begin to cause all sorts of mayhem. They are rowdy and destructive; ripping up ferns, pulling down signs, leaving litter and smashed glass scattered about. Two woodland spirits decide to teach the miscreants a lesson, sending lightning down upon the hikers who become transformed into deer. However, the female spirit intercedes and the ‘deer’ become human once more apart from one man who retains a pair of antlers.