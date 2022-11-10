Hikmat Fahmy the Spy

Not Available

Hikmat Fahmy (Nadia El Gendy) is a famous dancer in the 1940s who toured art tours outside Egypt. She meets a young man who she thinks is Egyptian because he is Arabic, named Hussein Jaafar (Farouk al-Feshawi). It turns out that he is one of the German officers Who were charged with the British military movements in Egypt during the Second World War. They are joined by a love story that makes them enter the spy world, thinking that they are helping to rid Egypt of the British occupation