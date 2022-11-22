Hilarisdoppio

Not Available

Self-shot: a film shot without a camera operator. Sole witness: the movie camera. Fixed, directed at a single expanse, obedient to the orders of wires that I manipulate: characters splitting in two through the asymmetrical filtration of the comings and goings of self-irony. Composed of various extracts of historical films, such as the Eisensteinian battleship, intercut with stairways of various sorts; the unceasing use of negatives persecuted by positives and vice versa; a cinematic-theatrical dialogue between philosophical doubling and filmic doubling.