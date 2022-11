Not Available

Seth Rogen and friends combine stand-up, sketches and music for an outrageous comedy special that could only come from the mind of Seth. Guests include Tiffany Haddish, Sarah Silverman, Michelle Wolf, John Mulaney, Michael Che, David Chang, Ike Barinholtz, Chelsea Peretti, Kumail Nanjiani, Jon Lovitz, Jeff Goldblum, Sacha Baron Cohen, Nick Kroll, Post Malone, Chris Hardwick, and Craig Robinson & The Nasty Delicious.