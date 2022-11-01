Hilary Duff - The Concert - The Girl Can Rock

Not Available

Hit the road with Hilary Duff on her first concert tour and see what life is like on centre stage. Hilary and her band rock out to all your favorite songs, including "Come Clean", "So Yesterday", "Why Not" and "Metamorphosis". Get up close and personal with Hilary in revealing interviews, crazy behind-the-scenes moments and special features - including the making of her "Come Clean" music video! And, you won't want to miss the exclusive sneak peek of Hilary recording her all-new album featuring "Crash World". Join Hilary as she explores new adventures as a rock star, and find out more about her life on and off the stage. Take a front row seat and get ready because The Girl Can Rock!