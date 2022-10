Not Available

Fifteen-year-old Máigon and her best friend Ánne-Sire are living in a small village in the Arctic tundra. It is summertime and the nights are nightless. The naive Máigon is challenged by the more experienced Ánne-Sire to make her sexual debut. Máigon feels the pressure, but she has her own plan, one that takes them on a fateful trip.