The Vox Animae ensemble, directed by early music experts Evelyn Tubb and Michael Fields, presents Europe's oldest liturgical drama: "Ordo Virtutum (The Ritual of the Virtues)," by 12th-century mystic, theologian and composer Hildegard von Bingen. The piece depicts the struggle between the Virtues and the devil over the human soul. Following the performance, noted Hildegard scholar Matthew Fox discuses the one-of-a-kind historical figure.