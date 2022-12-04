Hilfe, meine Schwester kommt

Not Available

Luisa Wagner is a successful event manager. At the same time she also manages to look after her two children, Krista and Jakob, the housework, her husband Michael and her father. When Luisa's twin sister Jenny also turns up and hardly lifts a finger to help, Luisa sees red. On an impulse, she takes over her sister's role and goes on tour with her theatre troupe in Italy. Meanwhile, Jenny assumes Luisa's chores in the home and her job, thereby experiencing not only the hurdles a mother is confronted with, but also falls madly in love with her sister's boss, Felix. Everyone is relieved when Luisa returns home after hearing of her father's breakdown. Especially Michael, who has learned to appreciate his wife anew.