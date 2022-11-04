Not Available

Anna is an ordinary girl who received an extraordinary birthday gift from a mysterious old woman . Anna discovered that she has given the power to grant any kind of wishes through touching. However, Anna could not do anything to grant her own wishes. She made Trinket’s family rich who used to get ridiculed by the neighborhood because of their debts. She also touches a gay who desired to become a real woman. She also touched her hopeless romantic friend Elwood who eventually became the chick magnet of their neighborhood. She also helped a morose middle-aged woman grow plants that would eventually chokes anyone who would come across the old lady’s house. She also granted the children’s wish to have a swimming pool on a vacant lot that would cause trouble to the whole people in their community; and a lot, lot more wishes. Anna granted all of her neighbor’s wishes and even the most impossible ones.