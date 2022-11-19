Hillbilly Bloodbath

Not Available

Set in a small town in the backwoods of Kentucky, RED RIVER tells the tale of Roland Thatcher: a family man, a business man, a man of God...and a man who doesn't take kindly to strangers. When a group of city kids sets up camp on the outskirts of his property, they spark a chain of events culminating in bloodshed, dismemberment and mass murder. As a local, fledgling reporter inches closer to the Thatcher property, the shocking truth about Roland and his 'family' may finally emerge...