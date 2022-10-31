Hillsong - A Beautiful Exchange

Not Available

These worship songs explore themes including sacrifice and redemption ("Beautiful Exchange"), love ("Our God Is Love") and hope ("Forever Reign"), which is also the first radio single. Hillsong Live albums are led by worship leaders including Reuben Morgan, Joel Houston, Ben Fielding and Darlene Zschech. Other key songs include: "Open My Eyes" (sung by Reuben Morgan), "The One Who Saves" (sung by Ben Fielding) and "Greatness Of Our God" (sung by Darlene Zschech). Many of the songs were written by Reuben Morgan with other authors such as Jason Ingram, Stu Garrard, Ben Fielding and Darlene Zschech. It is the last album to feature Brooke Fraser as a Worship Leader.