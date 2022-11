Not Available

Blessed is the eleventh album in the live praise and worship series of Christian Contemporary music by Hillsong Church. It was recorded live at the Sydney Entertainment Centre on 3 March 2002 by Darlene Zschech and the Hillsong Worship Team. Blessed saw Marty Sampson step up to lead worship alongside Darlene Zschech and Reuben Morgan for the night. Over 10,000 people from Hillsong Church attended the recording.