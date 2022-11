Not Available

Faith + Hope + Love is the eighteenth album in the live praise and worship series of Christian Contemporary music by Hillsong Church. It was recorded live at the Sydney Entertainment Centre on 29 March 2009 by the Hillsong Live Worship team led by Reuben Morgan, Darlene Zschech & Joel Houston. One of the most acclaimed songs on the album is "It's Your Love" sung by Darlene Zschech.