Hillsong - Glorious Ruins

Not Available

The latest Hillsong Live album, Glorious Ruins, contains 12 fresh new songs including 'Man of Sorrows', 'Glorious Ruins', 'Christ is Enough', 'Anchor' and 'Where The Spirit of the Lord Is'. This album comprises of songwriting collaborations with Chris Tomlin from Passion, Grammy Award winner Matt Redman, and Matt Maher. Drawing together our global creative team from London, NYC, Stockholm and Australia, Hillsong Live brings the sound of our House to Christians all over the earth. It is the sound of a House that is passionate about authentic worship and committed to expressing what Jesus is doing in our midst In line with this, we pray that our most recent Hillsong album,"Glorious Ruins" is also a blessing to local churches all across the globe.