Hillsong - God Is Able

Not Available

Hillsong Live returns with another beautifully shot DVD, capturing an evening of praise and worship with top notch production that will make the viewer feel like they are in the room. Filmed and recorded at Hillsong Church in Sydney, the album and dvd deliver 11 brand new songs inspired by the God of our here and now. Songs include Rise (Joel Houston), The Cry of the Broken, (Darlene Zschech) and God Is Able, (Reuben Morgan). Another standout song is The Lost Are Found which is sure to become a anthemic chorus for the church. 1. Rise 2. The Difference 3. With Us 4. Unending Love 5. Alive In Us 6. Narrow Road 7. My Heart Is Overwhelmed 8. Cry Of The Broken 9. Awakening 10. God In Everything 11. You Are More 12. The Lost Are Found 13. God Is Able 14. Go 15. Yours Forever