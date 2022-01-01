Hillsong - Mighty To Save

Not Available

Recorded on March 5th, 2006 and led by Darlene Zschech and the Hillsong team, over 10,000 worshippers at the Sydney Entertainment Centre sang, danced and worshipped their God wholeheartedly and without reserve. The presence of God was powerfully evident throughout the night as His name was lifted on high. These new songs are infused with life, energy and a heartfelt adoration for our Saviour. Our prayer is that you would be inspired to worship in spirit and truth as the message of God’s unfailing love and power is declared through these songs.